Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,558 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth $134,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $98.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $111.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.51 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 34.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Lamar Advertising

(Free Report)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.