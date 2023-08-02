Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,339 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV opened at $209.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.51. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $210.35.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

