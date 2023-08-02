Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 1,124 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,398 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. OTR Global lowered NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.03.

NIKE Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $109.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,210 shares of company stock worth $26,228,475. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

