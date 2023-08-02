Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 199 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

VIS stock opened at $212.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $156.85 and a one year high of $213.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.58.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

See Also

