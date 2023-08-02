Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 39 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McKesson Price Performance

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,076 shares of company stock worth $14,231,719. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCK stock opened at $405.22 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $326.19 and a 1 year high of $429.75. The company has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $405.56 and a 200 day moving average of $378.73.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 8.60%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

