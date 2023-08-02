Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 581 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 633.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $86.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $90.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.48 and its 200-day moving average is $81.72.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

