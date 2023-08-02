AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AER has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AerCap from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded AerCap from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AerCap in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on AerCap in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.43.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $64.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. AerCap has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $69.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.99.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.44. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AER. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,035 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,159,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in AerCap by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,343,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,549 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,546,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in AerCap by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

