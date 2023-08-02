AerCap (NYSE:AER) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.50-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AerCap also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.50-9.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AerCap from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup began coverage on AerCap in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.43.

AerCap Price Performance

AerCap stock opened at $64.90 on Wednesday. AerCap has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $69.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerCap

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.44. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AerCap will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,546,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,547 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,936,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 2,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 608,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,188,000 after acquiring an additional 585,600 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

