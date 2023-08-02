Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Short Interest Update

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the June 30th total of 4,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 863,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 355.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,227,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $181,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,949 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1,228.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,094,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,981 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,563,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,381,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,135,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,737,000 after acquiring an additional 715,758 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AJRD stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,127,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.24 and a 200-day moving average of $55.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 0.56. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $58.01.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $566.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

