AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.81

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.81 and last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 541268 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut AerSale from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on AerSale from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get AerSale alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AerSale

AerSale Trading Down 6.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $707.86 million, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.59.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $78.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.51 million. AerSale had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AerSale Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AerSale news, Director Michael Kirton sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $60,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,569,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,547,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AerSale by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AerSale by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AerSale by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AerSale by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AerSale by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerSale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.