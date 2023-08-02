Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Morgan Stanley

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AFL. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.70.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,006,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,479. Aflac has a 12 month low of $56.03 and a 12 month high of $77.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.96. The company has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $906,194.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $556,101.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,993.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,367,212 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Aflac by 99,608.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,059,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,699,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,505,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,462,000 after purchasing an additional 291,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,888,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,297,000 after purchasing an additional 105,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,984 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

