AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.99-$1.99 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.95 billion-$14.95 billion.

AGC Stock Down 0.1 %

AGC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.04. 1,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AGC has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $7.69.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. AGC had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter.

AGC Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, and module assembly windows.

