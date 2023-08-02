Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Agile Therapeutics to post earnings of ($3.48) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($7.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.81 million during the quarter. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 318.50% and a negative return on equity of 2,658.43%. On average, analysts expect Agile Therapeutics to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGRX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 256,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGRX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

See Also

