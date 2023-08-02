Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Insider Sells $32,352.32 in Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) insider Theodore James Jr. Washburn sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $32,352.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,659 shares in the company, valued at $148,605.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:AGIO traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.98. 386,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,041. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.72. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $34.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.25. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.23% and a negative net margin of 1,146.58%. The company had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.74) EPS. Agios Pharmaceuticals's quarterly revenue was up 574.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGIO shares. StockNews.com lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. SVB Securities dropped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,723,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,460,000 after purchasing an additional 260,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,225,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,766,000 after purchasing an additional 21,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,817,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,648,000 after purchasing an additional 48,201 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,460,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,476,000 after purchasing an additional 710,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,401,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,405,000 after purchasing an additional 214,706 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

