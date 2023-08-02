Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target Increased to $76.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $76.00 to $76.50 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.49% from the company’s previous close.

ADC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.39.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ADC traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $64.02. 71,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,999. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.61 and a 200-day moving average of $68.19. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $63.34 and a fifty-two week high of $80.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 34.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,495 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $712,085.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 281,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,117,958.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.45 per share, with a total value of $498,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 300,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,721.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 10,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $712,085.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 281,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,117,958.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,776 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 28,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

About Agree Realty

(Get Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,908 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 40.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.