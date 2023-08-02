Aimia (TSE:AIM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.18

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.18 and last traded at C$3.20, with a volume of 29725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.21.

Aimia Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 83.33 and a current ratio of 21.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.61. The company has a market cap of C$271.84 million, a P/E ratio of 0.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Aimia alerts:

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.20). Aimia had a net margin of 86.85% and a return on equity of 77.30%. The business had revenue of C$14.10 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aimia Inc. will post 0.0189238 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.