Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,072 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $41,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. True Capital Management grew its position in Airbnb by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. True Capital Management now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Airbnb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $112.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb Stock Down 2.2 %

In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $264,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $264,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $77,716,899.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,666,769 shares in the company, valued at $250,715,392.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,600,411 shares of company stock valued at $339,363,537 in the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $148.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $154.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.22. The firm has a market cap of $95.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Airbnb’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.