Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Buys 750 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 0.9% of Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.6% during the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,135,803 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $91,568,000 after acquiring an additional 145,080 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in Medtronic by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 7,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 4.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 81,358 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,484,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,843,673. The company has a market cap of $113.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.63. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 97.87%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

