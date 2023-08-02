Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Grows Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. raised its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Andersons were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Andersons by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,999,000 after acquiring an additional 120,906 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Andersons by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,870,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,110,000 after purchasing an additional 79,627 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Andersons by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,591,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,693,000 after purchasing an additional 36,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Andersons by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,237,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Andersons by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,926,000 after acquiring an additional 255,347 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Andersons

In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 1,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $89,088.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 276,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,285,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 272,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,359,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 1,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $89,088.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 276,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,285,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $432,150. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Andersons in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on Andersons in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Andersons Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ANDE traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $49.90. The stock had a trading volume of 399,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,584. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $52.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.13%.

Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

