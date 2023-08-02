Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Invests $132,000 in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 247.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 235.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDP traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.70. The stock had a trading volume of 463,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,650. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.04. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

