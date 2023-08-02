Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Short Interest Update

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,500 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the June 30th total of 181,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several brokerages have commented on AIN. StockNews.com started coverage on Albany International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:AIN traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.98. The stock had a trading volume of 92,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,310. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.31. Albany International has a 12-month low of $76.97 and a 12-month high of $115.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.55.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $274.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.56 million. Albany International had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Albany International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

