Alector (ALEC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.20. Alector had a negative net margin of 107.05% and a negative return on equity of 57.31%. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 million. On average, analysts expect Alector to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Alector stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. Alector has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.32.

In related news, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $28,234.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,628.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,255 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $36,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,651,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,392,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 4,092 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $28,234.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,628.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,397 shares of company stock valued at $71,739 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alector by 17.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 221,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 32,911 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alector by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,565,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,069,000 after acquiring an additional 335,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alector by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 26,435 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Braidwell LP grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 342.2% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,206,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,291 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alector from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

