Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Short Interest Update

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the June 30th total of 5,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 697,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTL. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

ASTL stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 357,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,475. The stock has a market cap of $741.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57. Algoma Steel Group has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $9.94.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $500.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.58 million. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 11.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Algoma Steel Group will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 4th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Algoma Steel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.