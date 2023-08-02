ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.678 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

ALLETE has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. ALLETE has a payout ratio of 66.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ALLETE to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.2%.

NYSE:ALE opened at $57.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. ALLETE has a one year low of $47.77 and a one year high of $67.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

ALLETE last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.17). ALLETE had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ALE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Sidoti upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America cut shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ALLETE by 105.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 921.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 82.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the first quarter valued at $204,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

