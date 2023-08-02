Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on August 14th

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the energy company on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th.

Alliance Resource Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Alliance Resource Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 50.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to earn $5.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.

ARLP stock opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.34. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $27.63.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $641.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.11 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 46.01% and a net margin of 28.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at $169,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARLP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

