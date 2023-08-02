Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Announces Earnings Results

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 46.01%. The firm had revenue of $641.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average is $19.69. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.34. Alliance Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $27.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.93%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARLP. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at $169,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

