Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 46.01% and a net margin of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $641.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share.
Alliance Resource Partners Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of ARLP traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.83. 214,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,673. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.34. Alliance Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $27.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.69.
Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.12%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 49.73%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 22.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.
