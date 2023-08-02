AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSE AWF opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 77,837 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 78,630 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 970.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 20,469 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,436 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

