AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE AWF opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
- How to Use the MarketBeat ETF Screener
- PetMed Express: A Stock To Watch For A Potential Turnaround
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Is AMD Ready To Rocket Higher?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Palantir Soars Ahead of Earnings: What’s The Best Way To Handle?
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.