Alliant Energy (LNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Alliant Energy to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alliant Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.35%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth $273,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

