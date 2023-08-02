Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Position Reduced by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.1% of AtonRa Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,291,000 after acquiring an additional 126,373 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,074,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,221,000 after acquiring an additional 353,538 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $761,144,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,091,000 after buying an additional 59,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,144,000 after buying an additional 90,455 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $3.13 on Wednesday, hitting $185.92. 299,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.95. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.19 and a 52 week high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 93.13%. The business had revenue of $319.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.00) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

