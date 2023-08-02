Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Trading 4.7% Higher

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.26 and last traded at $17.06. 269,457 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 237,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

The firm has a market cap of $548.52 million, a P/E ratio of 63.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $420.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.80 million. Alta Equipment Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 0.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $35,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,779,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,168,971.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,324,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,380,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,261,000 after acquiring an additional 203,628 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

