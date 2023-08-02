Alterity Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Alterity Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,560 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.04. The company had a trading volume of 26,239,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,375,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.