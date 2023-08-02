Alterity Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Alterity Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $31.09. The stock had a trading volume of 17,909,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,714,406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $247.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.52. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

