Alterity Financial Group LLC Raises Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Alterity Financial Group LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD traded down $12.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.19. 2,713,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,460,601. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $205.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.12.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,387,124.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,422,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,387,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,422,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.25.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

