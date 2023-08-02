Alterity Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Alterity Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 85,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 12,639 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $509,746,000,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $598,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BME traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,715. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average of $41.30. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12 month low of $38.27 and a 12 month high of $45.50.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.