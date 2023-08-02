Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Shares Gap Up to $38.87

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.87, but opened at $40.00. Alteryx shares last traded at $40.65, with a volume of 349,095 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AYX shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $87.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alteryx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.15.

Alteryx Stock Down 0.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average is $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $43,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,495.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 13.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

