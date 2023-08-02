AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Shares Up 5.7%

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.45. 6,050 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 133,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Separately, Raymond James cut AlTi Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AlTi Global, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AlTi Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,989,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AlTi Global in the first quarter valued at $1,482,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in AlTi Global in the first quarter valued at $324,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in AlTi Global in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in AlTi Global in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

