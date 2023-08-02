Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Short Interest Update

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,350,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 6,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Altimmune Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average is $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -0.09. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Altimmune

About Altimmune

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune in the second quarter valued at $70,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Altimmune by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune in the first quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 65.6% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.