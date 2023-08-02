Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN reduced its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up 0.1% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,861,000 after buying an additional 3,516,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,184,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,259,000 after acquiring an additional 218,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Altria Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,266 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Altria Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,337 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.71. 6,734,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,741,899. The company has a market capitalization of $79.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

