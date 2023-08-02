Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.89-$5.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Altria Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.89-5.03 EPS.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.67. 7,048,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,744,002. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 481.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

