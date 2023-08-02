Amar K. Goel Sells 14,883 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 14,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $297,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amar K. Goel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 6th, Amar K. Goel sold 3,858 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $66,203.28.

On Thursday, June 1st, Amar K. Goel sold 1,309 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $22,933.68.

PubMatic Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PubMatic stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.43. 294,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,836. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.68 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.87. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $55.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.89 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.89%. On average, research analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PUBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in PubMatic by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 148,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in PubMatic by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in PubMatic by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in PubMatic by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 51,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile



PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

