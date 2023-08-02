Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the June 30th total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Ameren alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ameren

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200,015 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 133.8% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,990,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,894 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,700 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,174,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Ameren by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AEE. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.63.

Get Our Latest Report on Ameren

Ameren Stock Performance

AEE traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $84.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,150. Ameren has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $97.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.35. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.43%.

About Ameren

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.