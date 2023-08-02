Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Ameren worth $13,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ameren by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Ameren by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 245,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameren alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Ameren from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ameren from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Price Performance

AEE traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.50. The stock had a trading volume of 129,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,570. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.42 and a 200-day moving average of $85.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $97.53. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.43%.

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.