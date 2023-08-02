Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.25-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ameren also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.25-4.45 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, 888 restated an upgrade rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.63.

AEE traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $84.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,150. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.47 and a 200-day moving average of $85.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.43%.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 394.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.



Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

