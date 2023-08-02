Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $327.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.97 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Ameresco Stock Down 9.6 %

Shares of AMRC opened at $52.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $39.62 and a 52 week high of $76.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $231,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 41.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the second quarter worth about $20,914,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ameresco by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,956,000 after buying an additional 179,495 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Ameresco during the first quarter worth about $5,461,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth about $6,033,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ameresco by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,305,000 after buying an additional 92,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ameresco from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ameresco from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.54.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

