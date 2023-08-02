Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $370-$400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $437.05 million. Ameresco also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.80-$1.90 EPS.

Ameresco Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded down $1.87 on Wednesday, hitting $50.81. 131,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,289. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $39.62 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.39. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Ameresco had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $327.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMRC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ameresco from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ameresco

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameresco news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $231,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,914,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,956,000 after buying an additional 179,495 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth $5,461,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth $6,033,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,305,000 after buying an additional 92,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Further Reading

