American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,578,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 324.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AFG stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.75. The stock had a trading volume of 433,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,484. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.54 and a fifty-two week high of $150.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.02.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In related news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total value of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $868,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total value of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $868,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $173,619.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,077.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

