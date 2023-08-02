American Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

American Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 35,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.47. 673,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,140. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.02.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OKE

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.