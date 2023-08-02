American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.15-11.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFG traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $122.75. 433,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,484. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Financial Group has a 1-year low of $111.54 and a 1-year high of $150.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.24 and a 200-day moving average of $123.02.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Financial Group news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $88,154.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total value of $88,154.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $173,619.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,077.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 177,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 37.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,361,000 after purchasing an additional 54,912 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 56.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,439,000 after buying an additional 9,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

