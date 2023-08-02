American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at B. Riley

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMH. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

NYSE:AMH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,586,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,712. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $38.94.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $306,560.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,789 shares of company stock worth $3,217,810. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 101.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading single-family property owner, leasing operator and build-to-rent developer. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

